Bills Bengals Football

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

 Joshua A. Bickel

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills played for half a quarter Monday, Jan. 2, before the game was halted due to Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field, which is well-documented. What many might not realize is this playoff game will be the first time they will officially play one another since 2019, as they are set to meet in the NFL divisional round on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo with potential snow in the forecast.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.