Guardians White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada smiles as he celebrates his run scored against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

The Central divisions are often the most forgotten in Major League Baseball and never was that more true than last year when powerhouse teams on each coast (plus the Houston Astros, who of course play in the American League West) dominated the conversation and the star power.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.