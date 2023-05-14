Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a bonus bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Here are our best bets for Sunday, May 14:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers money line over Boston Celtics
The odds/bet: +220 ($13.64 to win $30)
The book: FanDuel Sportsbook
Time/TV: 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Our take: Everybody and their mother are backing the Boston Celtics to complete the comeback from 3-2 down in the series and win at home. However, the value is too good to pass up here at +220 in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers have been mocked a lot on social media over the last few days for not being able to close out Game 6 at home, despite Boston superstar Jayson Tatum putting up a woeful performance through the first three quarters. Those individuals may be too quick to forget the talent that Philadelphia possesses.
Boston has plenty of big-game experience in its ranks, but Joe Mazzulla hasn't found himself on a bigger stage as a head coach. Doc Rivers, meanwhile, has coached in these types of games countless times throughout his coveted career, as the TD Garden will remember quite well.
The Celtics have been spotty — to say the least — in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. This doesn't look like the same team who made the Finals last season. This is one of the biggest games in the Sixers' recent history as the "Trust the Process" slogan is put to the test on the biggest stage.
The road team has already won three games this series and we're going to fade the public here to make it four.
PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS PARLAY
The play: English Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City to win
The odds/bet: +136 ($7.34 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Both games on USA Network)
Our take: There is just one point separating Manchester City at the top from its title challengers, Arsenal, heading into today. Both of these teams will need to pick up three points to feel good about where they stand heading into an exciting final few weeks.
To say Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta's teams have been consistent would be an understatement. They have a combined eight losses between them in 69 games played this Premier League campaign.
The Gunners have lost just once at home this season and that was to the Citizens, who are arguably the best team on the planet. Arsenal also comfortably dispatched today's opponent, Brighton, 4-2 in the reverse fixture. As for Man City, is there really a need to justify why I believe a Champions League semifinalist will beat an Everton squad straddling the relegation line once again?
You're saying we can get both to win at +136 odds too? I'll start my day with a healthy dose of plus juice as these English giants continue to charge on.
HOW WE’VE FARED
XFL Championship: Defenders -6 over Renegades (LOST $33)
MLB: Blue Jays money line over Braves (WON $10)
Saturday's profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)
Total for the week: +91.20 (7-3, 2 pending)
Total for May: +$103 (14-10, 2 pending)
Total for 2023: -$356.20 (102-115, 2 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
