Falcons Saints Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

We’ve arrived at the point in the NFL season where game scripts can be affected by the weather, and that’s never been more true heading into Week 16 of 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.