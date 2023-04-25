Louisville Kentucky Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The No. 1 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft was all but decided. The Carolina Panthers, who traded up for the right to pick first, are all set to take Bryce Young with the selection, choosing the Alabama quarterback over other QB choices like C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.