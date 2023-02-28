Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Our take: The Nets no longer have the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they were able to acquire quality pieces in return to where they’re not a pushover despite their lack of star players.
The Bucks will see their star return tonight in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that makes the Nets a value as a result since the public is set to bet on the Bucks no matter what the spread is since the shallow analysis is that a Giannis-led Bucks team will destroy a Nets team without Durant and Irving.
The Nets are more than capable of competing with their current roster, so them getting 6.5 points at home feels like a smash play, especially with Giannis possibly seeing his minutes reduced coming off an injury.
CHALK FAVORITE PARLAY
The play: NBA, Nuggets (-10.5) over Rockets, Jazz (-10) over Spurs
The odds/bet: +264 ($10 to win $26.40)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: Nuggets at Rockets 7 p.m., Spurs at Jazz 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: The Rockets and Spurs are by far the worst teams in the NBA, as they’re both on nine-game plus losing streaks and haven’t shown signs of turning things around any time soon.
The struggling Texas teams find themselves as double-digit underdogs tonight as a result, and there appears to be value with the chalk favorite Nuggets and Jazz considering how wide the talent gap is in both matchups.
The Nuggets would be favored by more if they were at home, but home court likely won’t help the banged-up Rockets cover, and the Jazz project to win by more than 10 being at home with the Spurs still without one of their top scorers in Devin Vassell.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Monday's best bets
NBA, 76ers (-6) over Heat (LOST $33)
NBA, Pelicans (-4) over Magic (LOST $11)
Monday's profit/loss: -$44 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$44 (0-2)
Total for February: -$22 (23-28)
Total for 2023: -$89.50 (48-62)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
