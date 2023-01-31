Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Our take: The Clippers have been a different team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor together, and it showed in their last game in which they were without them and saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Both Leonard and George are set to be back in the lineup tonight, and they’ll be on the road against a Bulls team that’s capable of competing but has struggled recently, so we like the Clippers in this spot.
The Clippers also have one of the best road records in the NBA, so they should be able to improve upon that tonight and cover the three points.
Our take: The Bucks surprisingly struggled in their last contest at home against the Hornets, but we’re expecting a bounce-back effort tonight with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at a ridiculously high level lately.
Giannis is coming off a 50-point outing against the Pelicans, and while 11 points is a wide spread for any NBA game, the Hornets are among the least competitive teams.
Plus the Bucks will almost certainly have revenge on their minds after what happened the last time these two played.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Monday's best bets
NBA, Thunder (+5) over Warriors (LOST $27.50)
NBA, Wizards (-6) over Spurs (WON $15)
Monday's profit/loss: -$12.50 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$12.50 (1-1)
Total for January: -$175.93 (24-33)
Total for 2023: -$175.93 (24-33)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
