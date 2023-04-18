Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook backs down Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, April 18:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA: Los Angeles Clippers (+8.5) over Phoenix Suns
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: BetMGM
Time/TV: 9 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Clippers were able to upset the Suns in Game 1, and while it will be tough for them to take a 2-0 series lead, they should be able to make things interesting once again.
That’s because the Clippers were able to step on defense and limit both Suns' top scoring options, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, to under 30 points.
They appear to have adjusted to life without Paul George thanks to Kawhi Leonard stepping up as a top scorer. Leonard appears fully healthy and in elite playoff form, so we’ll take the points tonight with the Clippers even if the Suns are able to score more efficiently.
CAVS TO EVEN UP SERIES
The play: NBA: Cavaliers (-5.5) over Knicks
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: DraftKings Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Cavaliers were unable to take the early lead in this series after a disappointing Game 1 performance against the Knicks at home, but tonight presents an opportunity for them to bounce back.
The Cavaliers will be back at home and should see an overall improvement from their top scorers, as Donovan Mitchell was the only Cavalier to score over 20 points in what was a sound defensive performance on both sides.
The Knicks' offensive struggles could continue due to the lack of a go-to scorer, so the Cavs should be able to get back on track tonight in front of their home crowd assuming Mitchell gets some help.
NBA: Golden State Warriors (-1.5) over Sacramento Kings (LOST $33)
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers (-10) over Brooklyn Nets (WON $10)
Monday's profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$23 (1-1)
Total for April: -$283.70 (14-20)
Total for 2023: -$307.80 (79-90)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
