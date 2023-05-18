LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
College football season is exactly 100 days away, with the first handful of games on Saturday, Aug. 26, but bettors on the sport already have multiple options. The latest of those is regular-season win totals for each team.
The national championship futures market was released before Georgia won the previous year's championship; the Bulldogs remain the favorite to win their third straight title over Southeastern Conference rival Alabama and Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State.
There are also point spreads for many big games, including the season opener that figures to be a top-10 battle between LSU and Florida State in Orlando.
Now oddsmakers, including those at Caesars Sportsbook, have win totals posted for most Power Five conference teams.
LSU checks in with an over/under win total of 9½, with the under priced at -150 and the over at +120. This implies a slightly higher chance of the Tigers, who went 9-3 in the regular season last year, winning nine or fewer games than they have of winning 10 or more.
(The win total of 9½ means bettors can wager whether the Tigers will win "over" that number or "under" that number, with the book taking a higher percentage of winnings on the under — see more in our Sports Betting 101.)
Win total bets are for the regular season only. LSU went 10-4 last year if you count the Tigers' SEC championship game loss to Georgia and their bowl game victory over Purdue, but neither of those count for a win total bet.
This year's total is two full wins higher than LSU's from last season, reflecting the Tigers' standing as a top team in Year 2 under coach Brian Kelly. Of course, a difficult schedule with the semi-road game against Florida State, a trip to Alabama and the rest of the SEC West schedule is part of the equation, too.
Florida State has an identical win total of 9½ but with -135 juice to the over.
Other notable win totals for expected top teams, from Caesars Sportsbook as of Thursday, May 18 — 100 days before the season kicks off:
Alabama Crimson Tide 10 (o-110, u-120)
Clemson Tigers 10 (o-105, u-125)
Florida State Seminoles 9½ (o-135, u+105)
Georgia Bulldogs 11 (o-150, u+120)
Michigan Wolverines 10½ (o-120, u-110)
Ohio State Buckeyes 10½ (o+110, u-140)
Oklahoma Sooners 9½ (o+100, u-130)
Oregon Ducks 9½ (o+110, u-140)
Penn State Nittany Lions 9½ (o-125, u-105)
Tennessee Volunteers 9 (o-130, u+100)
Texas Longhorns 9½ (o-140, u+110)
Washington Huskies 9½ (o+120, u-150)
And here's a list of win totals for the entire SEC:
