FILE - Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, left, talks to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade last month to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There is still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Stroud or Young? (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
There are at least four quarterbacks expected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the latest odds show that up to five could be selected on Day 1.
The 2023 quarterback class has four consensus first round prospects in Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis, but Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has recently joined the first round conversation.
The current over/under on how many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round is currently set at 4.5 at Caesars Sportsbook, with the under being juiced to -145 and the over at +115.
There’s a chance that the under could still hit even if Hooker makes his way into the opening round, as Levis’ stock has been slipping recently to where he could fall out of the first. Levis is still expected to go early, however, so where Hooker goes appears to be the difference in what will determine the total since Young, Stroud and Richardson are near-locks to go in the top 10.
Young and Stroud are expected to go first and second overall, with Young now a -300 favorite to be selected first, but Stroud is still in the mix at +180. Richardson is a long shot to go first overall at +2000, but it’s expected that he’ll be a top 10 selection, and Levis is at an even longer +4500.
Hooker could be intriguing to a team picking late in the first round that already has an established veteran starter but is looking for someone to groom for the future since he’s coming off a torn ACL and likely won’t be ready for the start of the 2023 season.
While most of the teams at the back half of the first round don’t appear to be targeting a quarterback, a team with an early second round pick could trade up into the first if they miss out on one of the top four prospects.
The 2023 quarterback class is a stark contrast from 2022, as only one quarterback went in the first round last year when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall.
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in Kansas City, MO.
