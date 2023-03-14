Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, March 14:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell over 27.5 total points and assists
The odds/bet: -108 ($32.40 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: Lakers at Pelicans 7 p.m. (BSNO)
Our take: It’s rare that we recommend a player prop much less make it a top play, but D’Angelo Russell’s points and assists prop for tonight seems too good to be true.
That’s because Russell has averaged 39 points and assists the past two games since returning from injury, as he’s taken over as a go-to scorer and ball handler for the Lakers with LeBron James out.
The Lakers will likely need to play at a fast pace against a Pelicans team that tends to shoot well at home, and Russell is set to be among the most involved players once again.
NUGGETS MONEY LINE PLAY
The play: NBA, Nuggets (money line) over Raptors
The odds/bet: +100 ($10 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Our take: The Denver Nuggets have lost their last three games in what’s been a surprisingly rough stretch for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and the oddsmakers have taken notice by making them underdogs tonight.
We feel like that’s an overreaction though, as the Nuggets still have the best player in the NBA in Nikola Jokic playing at an elite level and appear to offer value considering that their opponent, the Toronto Raptors, have also lost their last three games.
The Nuggets last win came against the Raptors last week, and they should be able to get back on track tonight as they look to maintain control of the West.
NBA money line parlay: Heat over Jazz, Celtics over Rockets, Warriors over Suns (LOST $10)
Monday’s profit/loss: +$20 (1-1)
Total for the week: +$20 (1-1)
Total for March: +$130.50 (15-12)
Total for 2023: -$1.50 (47-52)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
