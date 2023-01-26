Chiefs Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) meets with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) following an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Bengals defeated the Chief 27-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

The past two seasons have presented three of the better conference championship games, and it certainly appears we’re on our way to having two more memorable ones once again.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.