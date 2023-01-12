Dolphins Bills Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

 Joshua Bessex
The NFL will have a tripleheader of Wild Card playoff games Sunday with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins facing off for the third time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Highmark Stadium.

