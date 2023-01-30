Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 57 matchup is set: See the early betting odds BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Super Bowl LVII matchup will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the early betting line has already moved significantly.The point spread opened at even money (-110) for both teams at Caesars Sportsbook, but it shifted in favor of the Eagles, who are now favored by 2 points.The spread went from even to -1.5 in favor of the Eagles within 30 minutes of the betting line opening at Caesars, which indicates where the majority of the early money was. Super Bowl LVII betting line: Chiefs (+2, +110) vs. Eagles (-130), 49.5 O/UThe Eagles were the first team to punch their Super Bowl ticket, and they did so in dominant fashion after a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs faced a much tougher test in the AFC Championship Game, but they were able sneak past the Cincinnati Bengals with a 23-20 victory in the final seconds.Both the Eagles and Chiefs were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and were also favored to win their conference championship games.The Chiefs were among the favorites to win it all before the season with Patrick Mahomes, whereas the Eagles were somewhat of a long shot since Jalen Hurts’ breakout was somewhat unexpected.Kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and there will be plenty of options to bet on such as props for those looking to go beyond the spread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Gambling Games And Toys The Economy Anatomy Tv Broadcasting Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Arbor Day Jan 25, 2023 THE VIDALIA GARDEN Club once again marked Louisiana’s Arbor Day by donating a red maple tree… Read moreArbor Day 'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “The Love a Prince Couldn’t Resist,” a vir… Read more'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' CPA releases honor's list Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list
