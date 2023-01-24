APTOPIX Bengals Bills Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) motion for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

 Joshua Bessex

When the betting line opened for the AFC championship on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs were as much as a field goal favorite on the opening line at major sportsbooks. But as of Monday night, that changed: The visiting Cincinnati Bengals are now favored to reach their second straight Super Bowl.

