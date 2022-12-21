Chicago Bulls' Coby White (0) reacts while talking to teammate Ayo Dosunmu (12) after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here is our best bet for Wednesday, Dec. 21:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Bulls +6 over Hawks
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: WynnBet
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: This number has dropped to Bulls -5.5 at most sportsbooks, so grab it quick at -6 if you can get it. It opened at -7.5, which means the sharps love Chicago.
Finally breaking a four-game skid on the road at Miami in style with a 10-point win, the Bulls are ready to get back to winning against a team that is just 6-8-1 against the spread this season at home and eked past lowly Orlando by 1 as an 8½-point favorite Monday night in Atlanta.
In all, the Hawks have won just three of their past eight straight up and have losses to the Thunder and Rockets across that stretch.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Tuesday’s best bets
NBA: Wizards +6.5 over Suns (WON $30)
NBA: Jazz -2.5 over Pistons (WON $10)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)
Total for the week: +$80 (4-0)
Total for December: +$43.20 (18-19)
Total for 2022: +$250.10 (330-350)
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
