For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, the next two weeks are about the tension and excitement that comes with waiting for the chance at a Super Bowl victory.
For the other 30 NFL teams? Well, it's never too early to start thinking about next year. And if you're into sports betting, that's literally true: You can already bet on the Super Bowl LVIII champion, to be crowned on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.
And although they're 1½-point underdogs in this year's game, the Chiefs are the early favorites to win a year from now, listed at +550 at Caesars Sportsbook.
After the Chiefs come the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Sunday's NFC Championship Game to the Eagles but should have healthy quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy to start next season. The Niners are +600 and are followed at +650 by the Buffalo Bills, who were the preseason favorite for this season, only to fall in the AFC divisional round.
The Eagles are next at +800, then the AFC runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at +900.
Those five teams — the final four from this year plus the Bills — are the clear top tier, with a big gap to the next team on the odds list, the Dallas Cowboys at +1600.
The next three teams on the list have a combined one Super Bowl appearance: The Los Angeles Chargers (+2200), Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) and Detroit Lions (+3000).
Sean Payton's new team, the Denver Broncos, check in at +4500, and his old team, the New Orleans Saints, are +5000 — the same as their preseason number last year.
The only NFC South team with better odds to win the Super Bowl is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are at +4500. The Carolina Panthers check in at 70-to-1, with the Atlanta Falcons at 80-to-1. Those combined odds suggest that the NFC South will be oddsmakers' lowest-rated division, by far, next season.
The bottom three teams are the same who have the top three picks in this year's NFL draft: The Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick, and Arizona Cardinals are both +10000; and the Houston Texans, who will pick second, are the longest shot at +12500.
Here's the complete list of Super Bowl LVIII odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday evening:
