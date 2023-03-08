Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a bonus bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, March 8:
TOP PLAY
The play: Jason Day to finish in the top 20 at The Players Championship
The odds/bet: +135 ($30 to win $40.50)
The book: FanDuel
Time/TV: Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel, ESPN+ and NBC over the weekend
Our take: Day has quietly flown under the radar with four consecutive top-10 finishes. Not only that, he has played well throughout his career at Sawgrass, including four top-10 finishes and an overall win in 2016.
He had made the cut in five straight here before missing the cut last season, and one can bet that will be on the forefront of his mind.
There might not be better value on the board than for Day to finish top 20 here, and if you want to place a small wager on him winning outright for the second time, we won’t stop you at +2800 at both DraftKings and BetMGM.
4-LEG PARLAY TO MAKE CUT
The play: Players Championship parlay – Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley all to make cut
The odds/bet: +124 ($10 to win $12.40)
The book: FanDuel
Our take: There are few books that allow you to parlay players to make the cut, and that’s one thing we like about FanDuel. Here, we absolutely love Rahm, McIlroy and Thomas to make the cut … so that leaves Bradley.
Bradley has played very well as of late and he will avoid the tournament’s worst weather on Friday afternoon. He has three top-20 finishes in his past four starts and two top-10 finishes here in four starts with the other two at 16th and 29th.
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
