Here are our best bets for Tuesday, April 11:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA Play-In Tournament: Heat (-4.5) over Hawks
Our take: Both the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks expected to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament before the season, but they ended up with disappointing records due to their struggles on the road.
We’re riding with the Heat at home as a result, as both the Heat and Hawks have nearly identical home and road records, and the Hawks have scuffled down the stretch due to Trae Young’s inconsistency.
The Heat are almost back to full health and will see leading scorer Jimmy Butler return, so they should be able to cover the spread as the more complete team with a home court advantage.
BREWERS-DIAMONDBACKS TOTAL
The play: MLB: Brewers at Diamondbacks UNDER 8.5 runs
The odds/bet: +100 ($10 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Milwaukee Brewers are off to an excellent start this season, but it hasn’t been because of ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has struggled so far in 2023 through two starts, but he has an excellent opportunity to bounce back tonight against a Diamondbacks lineup that’s not as tough as the previous two lineups that he’s faced.
The Diamondbacks likely won’t score many runs in this one, so we like the under since the Brewers could struggle to score too against a solid veteran arm for the Diamondbacks in Merrill Kelly.
MLB: Yankees (money line) over Guardians (LOST $10)
Monday's profit/loss: -$49 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$49 (0-2)
Total for April: -$207.40 (7-13)
Total for 2023: -$240.50 (72-83)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
