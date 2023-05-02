Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. answers questions during an introductory news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. Anderson Jr. was selected in the first round, third overall, by the Texans in the NFL Draft on Thursday. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
When the Houston Texans took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, it was no surprise that an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was landing with Houston.
But the Texans pulled off a double strike, trading up from No. 12 to also pick at No. 3, where they took Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson — who is the Defensive Rookie of the Year co-favorite.
Odds in the market list Anderson as the +500 first choice for the defensive award, along with Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a wide-open race, but Anderson and Carter are the clear favorites ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' Tyree Wilson (+650), the No. 7 pick, and the rest of the field.
How about the New Orleans Saints' first-round pick, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee? He's down the list quite a bit at +4000, meaning a $10 bet would profit $400 if Bresee takes home the hardware.
Bresee, who was taken at No. 29 overall, is even with or behind every defensive player taken in the first round. He is also even or behind several players who weren't drafted in the first round, most notably Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is +2200.
Also at +4000 is LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari, who heard his name called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
It's not just Bresee's relatively low draft position working against him. A defensive tackle hasn't won Rookie of the Year since Aaron Donald did it for the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 — and he's a future Hall of Famer. The year before, Sheldon Richardson did the same for the New York Jets.
The winners since then have been either defensive ends (like Anderson), linebackers or cornerbacks, including last year's winner, Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.
Of course, Bresee doesn't have to be Rookie of the Year for the Saints to deem the pick a success, and he's happy to start his NFL career regardless, given the adversity he's had in the past three years. That started with a litany of injuries but also included a kidney infection and the loss of his teenage sister to brain cancer last fall.
