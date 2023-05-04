Lakers Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will be facing off tonight in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series, an exciting matchup for DFS players with superstars taking the court on both sides.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.