Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, May 2:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA Playoffs, Los Angeles Lakers (+5) over Golden State Warriors
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: FanDuel Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Lakers have been a different team since the NBA trade deadline, and they appear to be a serious threat to reach the NBA Finals if they can get past the defending champion Warriors.
The Lakers showcased their improvement in the first round in a commanding series win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and while the Warriors were able to survive the Sacramento Kings in the opening round, the lack of support behind Stephen Curry was concerning at times.
The Warriors will be tough to beat at home considering how strong they play in their own building, but we like the Lakers with the points since they should be able to keep the contest close as they look to set the tone on the road in Game 1 like they did against the Grizzlies.
NEW YORK MLB PARLAY
The play: MLB money line parlay, New York Mets over Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees over Cleveland Guardians
Time/TV: Mets at Tigers 5:40 p.m., Guardians at Yankees 6:05 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Neither the Mets nor the Yankees have played their best baseball as of late, but we like both of them to bounce back tonight thanks to favorable matchups.
The Mets will be taking on a Tigers team that’s struggled to score runs all season and will be starting struggling pitcher Michael Lorenzen, so the Mets shouldn’t have trouble scoring and have seen solid results recently from fill-in starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi.
The Yankees will have their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, who delivered a dominant outing against the Guardians in his last time facing them, and the Yankees lineup should be able to bust out of their slump against young Guardians pitcher Tanner Biebee.
NBA Playoffs, Denver Nuggets (-4) over Phoenix Suns (WON $30)
NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics under 214.5 points (LOST $11)
Monday's profit/loss: +$19 (1-1)
Total for the week: +$19 (1-1)
Total for May: +$19 (1-1)
Total for 2023: -$462.80 (89-106)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
