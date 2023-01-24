Heavy thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
As LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3) goes up to shoot, Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) grabs the ball from her hands for a steal as Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, left, watches during the second half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
The LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated in the middle of conference play, with their closest win a three-point victory against Arkansas. The Tigers are now +550 to win the national championship in April, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
LSU is No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after spending a week at No. 3 for the first time since 2006. Angel Reese just set an LSU record with 20 double-doubles in a row, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark. Her latest double-double came in the Tigers' most recent victory, 89-51 over Alabama.
The only teams with better national title odds than the Tigers are South Carolina at +110 and Stanford at +400.
Last week Ohio State and LSU were both at +650. But the Buckeyes lost their first game, to Iowa on Monday night, and are now at +800 along with UConn.
The Tigers figure to be favored to remain unbeaten in every game until they face South Carolina on Feb. 12. Later tests in the SEC tournament and the NCAA tournament would follow.
