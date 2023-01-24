NCAA Ohio St LSU Basketball

As LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3) goes up to shoot, Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) grabs the ball from her hands for a steal as Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, left, watches during the second half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

The LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated in the middle of conference play, with their closest win a three-point victory against Arkansas. The Tigers are now +550 to win the national championship in April, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

