Top Rookies Baseball

FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson bats against the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll are among the majors' most promising rookies heading into the season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

 Gail Burton

Unlike the other primary individual awards in Major League Baseball, the MVP and Cy Young, handicapping the Rookie of the Year race is difficult. You have to know young players coming up, international arrivals and playing-time situations. That's no different in 2023, where one favorite hasn't played a single MLB game and the other is only a couple of months ahead.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.