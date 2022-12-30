Bengals Patriots Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to make a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

 Greg M. Cooper
The Buffalo Bills will look to lock up the top seed in the AFC when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale of Monday Night Football.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.