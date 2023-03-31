NASCAR Daytona 500 Qualifying Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick talks with crew members on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back to one of its traditional tracks this week at Richmond, which tends to produce more tame racing compared to last week’s chaos at Circuit of the Americas.

