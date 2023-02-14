Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, is defended by Orlando Magic guard Kevon Harris (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Our take: The Magic are coming off an impressive win over the Bulls last night, but they now face the second leg of a back-to-back against a quality Raptors team that will have an extra day of rest.
The Raptors opted to keep their core pieces together at the trade deadline despite a disappointing start to the season which prompted trade rumors, and they instead added another talented piece in center Jakob Poeltl.
This matchup sets up well for the Raptors to win easily at home as they look to secure a playoff spot and prove the doubters wrong that said they should’ve been sellers at the deadline.
Our take: The Warriors aren’t in the best of spots on the road in the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Clippers are also facing tricky circumstances tonight.
That’s because the Clippers decided to shake up their supporting cast at the trade deadline and bring in several new role players, but the majority of the newcomers have yet to step foot in a Clippers uniform and work with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
While the Clippers will have the talent edge since their beefed up supporting cast is set to debut in full, the Warriors have proven they can still compete without Stephen Curry and should be able to cover this wide spread.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Monday's best bets
NBA: Nuggets (-1) over Heat (WON $30)
NBA, Rockets (+13.5) over 76ers (LOST $11)
Monday's profit/loss: +$29 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$29 (1-1)
Total for February: -$34 (11-14)
Total for 2023: -191.50 (36-48)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
