Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant celebrates after his 3-point basket during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a bonus bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, April 26:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA playoffs money-line parlay, Grizzlies over Lakers and Cavaliers over Knicks
The odds/bet: +132 ($30 to win $39.60)
The book: DraftKings
Time/TV: Knicks at Cavaliers, 6 p.m. (NBA TV); Lakers at Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The public thinks this is the end of these two series, as Aunt Mabel seems to be on the sides (no surprise) of the New York and Los Angeles teams.
But as we saw Tuesday night, teams in a 3-1 hole seem to fight with as much vigor as they can muster. (For some reason, that isn’t as much the case at 3-2. Maybe because they fought so hard in the previous game?)
Anyway, two higher seeds have very much underperformed to this point, and each lost heartbreakers in their last game on the road. It’s now or never, and we still think both could end up being classic series. But we can’t have that without wins tonight.
MEXICO OPEN TOP 20
The play: Mexico Open, Wyndham Clark to finish in the top 20
The odds/bet: -115 ($11.50 to win $10)
The book: DraftKings
Time/TV: Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock and on Saturday and Sunday on CBS
Our take: All the attention here are on the two names everyone knows – Jon Rahm and Tony Finau – while much less attention is on Clark, who is playing excellent golf right now.
He’s the third-favorite to win here at +1600, and after his third-place finish last week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he also has two other top-six finishes in his past four tournaments. In fact, Clark hasn’t missed a cut since October, and has seven top-20 finishes since then.
Seems like great value here at slightly above even money, as the weather should be ideal for the better players in Vallarta, Mexico.
NBA playoffs: Nuggets -10 over Timberwolves (LOST $33)
MLB total: Cardinals-Giants over 9 runs (PUSH)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$33 (0-1)
Total for the week: -$56 (1-2)
Total for April: -$375.20 (21-28)
Total for 2023: -$399.30 (86-98)
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.