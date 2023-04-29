Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Friday, April 28:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA playoffs, Nuggets -2½ over Suns
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Suns are actually favored in this series, continuing a trend of getting a ton of respect in the betting market without actually having accomplished much.
Phoenix played only 10 games with Kevin Durant in the lineup during the regular season, then eliminated the L.A. Clippers in five games in the first round. But this was an L.A. team without Paul George and, for the final three games, without Kawhi Leonard. The Suns still went just 2-3 against the spread and struggled to put the out-manned Clippers away.
Now, Phoenix will go to high altitude to take on Denver, which has the horses to run with the Suns and has been far more consistent. And the Nuggets are only laying 2½ at home? You can also get Denver at plus money to win the series if you're so inclined.
PGA MATCHUP IN MEXICO
The play: PGA Mexico Open, Stephen Jaeger to have better third round than Emiliano Grillo and Austin Cook
The odds/bet: +125 ($10 to win $12.50)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 10:33 a.m. (ESPN+, Golf Channel at noon, CBS at 2 p.m.)
Our take: This is hardly a marquee event on the PGA Tour, with only two big names — the leader, Tony Finau, and Masters champion Jon Rahm — in the field.
But that doesn't mean there isn't value, and this is a third-round three-ball matchup to take advantage of. Stephen Jaeger has the most strokes gained tee to green in the entire field through two rounds, meaning he's hitting his driver and irons like an absolute star. The only thing not cooperating, particularly Friday, was the putter, but in professional golf that's a fickle stat that can change quickly day to day.
What's more, Jaeger played great in the morning on Thursday and then struggled in the Friday afternoon winds for his second round. But he's teeing off in the morning here and should be ready to roll on a low score again against a couple of playing partners who aren't consistent threats.
HOW WE’VE FARED
NBA playoffs, Warriors -7½ over Kings (LOST $30)
MLB first five innings, Pirates OVER 2½ runs (POSTPONED/NO PLAY)
Friday's profit/loss: -$30 (0-1)
Total for the week: -$158 (1-6, 1 pending)
Total for April: -$477.20 (21-32, 1 pending)
Total for 2023: -$501.30 (86-102, 1 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
