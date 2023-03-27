Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates his free throws to give his team the lead over the Atlanta Hawks with seconds left in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 125-124. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, March 27:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Timberwolves (+4.5) over Kings
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: DraftKings Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: The Minnesota Timberwolves are fully healthy for the first time in months and have won their last three games, which makes them a value tonight despite being on the road against a tough opponent.
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the Western Conference’s few consistent teams and are excellent at home, but they could have some trouble tonight against a surging Timberwolves team since Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable.
The Timberwolves are still in position to cover the spread even if Fox plays since T-Wolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are back in the lineup.
MAVERICKS TO COVER
The play: NBA, Mavericks (-4) over Pacers
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6 p.m. (NBA TV)
Our take: We had this matchup pegged as our top play before the line moved drastically in favor of the Dallas Mavericks, as they went from one-point favorites to four-point favorites.
While this late line movement makes the Mavericks not as much of a value, they’re still in position to cover against an Indiana Pacers team that’s been struggling and will likely be without top scorers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
The Mavericks will be without their top scorer in Luka Doncic, but their secondary options should be able to do enough for them to cover in what’s nearly a must-win game as they look to stay alive in the playoff race.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
NCAA tournament: San Diego State money line over Creighton (WON $30)
NCAA tournament: Texas -4 vs. Miami (LOST $11)
Sunday's profit/loss: +$19 (1-1)
Final total for the week: +$47.30 (9-5)
Total for March: +$141.90 (29-24)
Total for 2023: +$22.90 (61-64)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
