NCAA Men's Final Four is set: See schedule, odds for SDSU-FAU, UConn-Miami BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports surquhart Author email Mar 26, 2023 2 hrs ago

The 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four field has been decided, and it consists of several unexpected teams with a No. 4 seed, two No. 5 seeds and a No. 9 seed.Those teams are UConn, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, a stark contrast from last year's Final Four consisting of blue bloods Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova.Below are the odds for both matchups, which are scheduled for April 1, along with national championship odds for the four remaining teams. Odds from Caesars SportsbookFirst Matchup: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego StateTime: 5:09 p.m. SaturdayTV: CBSPoint spread: San Diego State -2Money line: San Diego State -130, Florida Atlantic +110Over/under: 131.5 Second Matchup: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConnTime: 7:49 p.m. SaturdayTV: CBSPoint spread: UConn -5Money line: UConn -225, Miami +185Over/under: 149ODDS TO WIN MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENTUConn (-125)San Diego State (+400)Miami (+460)Florida Atlantic (+600)
