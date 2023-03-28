South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, right, drives past LSU guard Alexis Morris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. South Carolina won 88-64. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Oddsmakers have set the lines for the NCAA Women's Final Four, which tips off on Friday night from Dallas, Texas. LSU vs. Virginia Tech gets the Final Four festivities started as the first national semifinal to be played on the evening. Unsurprisingly, the teams rate out almost evenly.
The Tigers are 1-point favorites over the Hokies at Caesars Sportsbook. LSU is -130 on the money line, implying a 56.5% chance of winning — when you consider the house's rake, that means the game is considered almost a coin flip.
The game's over/under — the line set for the combined number of points scored by both teams — is 134.5. None of LSU's first four NCAA tournament games has had a higher total than 129, which came in a 66-63 win over Utah in the Sweet 16.
LSU advanced to the program's first Final Four since 2008 with a 54-42 win over Miami in the regional final on Sunday. The Tigers have lost the national semifinal in all three of their previous Final Four appearances and hope to buck that trend in coach Kim Mulkey's second season with the school.
As for Virginia Tech, this is the school's first trip to the Final Four in program history. The Hokies had previously never made it past the Sweet 16 (only making it that far previously in 1999). Suffice it to say this is the more inexperienced side of the bracket with two experienced tournament teams playing in the nightcap.
It's no surprise the point spread for the other national semifinal isn't nearly so tight.
South Carolina, the reigning champion and unbeaten this season, is an 11.5-point favorite over Iowa. The money line is set at -800, implying that the Gamecocks have an 88.9% chance of winning.
The game's over/under is much higher than that of LSU-Virginia Tech. This one is set at 149.5, as Iowa star Caitlyn Clark — one of the best players in the entire country — will attempt to lift her team over a historically good South Carolina squad.
South Carolina is the heavy national title favorite with -340 odds at Caesars. LSU is the second favorite at a +600 price, followed by Iowa (+800) and Virginia Tech (+1400).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.