Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Our take: The Brooklyn Nets have held their own since trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant having maintained a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, but they don’t seem to be getting much respect.
The Nets will be on the road tonight against the Houston Rockets, and while the Rockets have won their past two games in dominant fashion, both of those wins came against a Spurs team that’s been the NBA’s worst in the second half.
The Rockets are also in the NBA’s bottom tier, so the Nets are set to cover this spread considering they beat the Celtics by 10 just a few nights ago.
PISTONS TO COVER
The play: NBA, Pistons (+9) over Wizards
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: The Detroit Pistons sport the NBA’s worst record and are on the second leg of a back-to-back, so you’re probably wondering why we’re recommending them as a best bet.
The reason is because of the value that the point spread offers by giving the Pistons nine points against a Washington Wizards team that’s mediocre at best and could be without one of their top scorers in Kyle Kuzma.
The Pistons will be at home and should be able to cover even if Kuzma plays considering the Wizards have lost four of their last six games.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Monday's best bets
NBA, Hawks (+3) over Heat (WON $30)
NBA, Nuggets (-6.5) over Raptors (LOST $11)
Monday's profit/loss: +$19 (1-1)
Total for the week: +$19 (1-1)
Total for March: +$115 (8-4)
Total for 2023: -$17.50 (40-44)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
