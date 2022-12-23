As with most interconference matchups, there isn’t a ton of history between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, although there are a few more games played between these two as they were both in the same conference (league) before the NFL merger in 1970. They even were in the same division (Century) for one season in 1968.
In fact, five of the 18 meetings between the teams came in 1971 or earlier. By comparison, they have only played one another five times this century, and this will be the Saints first visit to Cleveland since 2014.
But what can we take from the past that might help us figure out the future? Well, one thing that has never happened before in this series – or in any other the Saints have played in – is the weather, as this is expected to be the coldest game in Black and Gold history.
Let’s have a little fun with the facts, as we take a ride on Santa’s sleigh through all the pertinent – and maybe not so pertinent – information, such as time and TV, referee assignments, lines and totals, series history, most memorable games, the uniforms each team will wear and the starting quarterbacks record against the opponent. (Remember Andy Dalton used to play the Browns twice per year?) Here we go …
TIME/TV: Saturday at noon at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. The game will be broadcast on CBS with an announcing team of Spero Dedes and Jay Feely.
LINE TREND: The line opened earlier this week with the Browns being 3-point favorites. It went down to -2.5 (at -120), before moving back to -3 (at -105) late Thursday night. The money line for New Orleans is +135 and is -160 for Cleveland. The over/under total is an incredibly low 32, which is up from 31.5 earlier this week. What did I pick in this one? Check out my NFL Week 16 picks column to find out.
WEATHER FORECAST: Um, cold. Like really cold. As in – according to Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan on Wednesday’s Dattitude podcast – the coldest game the Saints have ever played. As of very early Friday morning, the forecast for game time is NINE degrees with a 30 mph winds (wind chills of well below zero) and a 50% chance of snow.
UNIFORMS: The Saints will be wearing their road white jerseys with black numbers and solid white pants. They will don their traditional gold helmets with the fleur-de-lis and wear black socks.
The Browns will wear their home dark brown jerseys with white numbers and orange-brown pants and dark brown socks. They will wear their standard brown (orange) plain helmets.
REFEREE: Brad Rogers is the lead official and has been in that role since 2019. New Orleans is 2-4 all time when he officiates their games, while Cleveland is 4-0. This is the second time this season Blakeman will officiate a Saints game, as he was on the field when New Orleans lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, 27-13, on Nov. 7.
In the 13 games his crew has called this season, the home team is 6-7, but won four in a row before last week, when he officiated the Philadelphia at Chicago game, won by the Eagles, 25-20.
Against the visiting team, this crew has called 82 penalties (average of 6.3 per game) for 734 yards (average of 56.5 per game) and 69 penalties (5.3 per game) on the home team for 597 yards (average of 45.9 per game).
TEAM TRENDS
SAINTS (5-9, 1-5 on the road)
- The Saints are ranked 17th in the NFL in overall offense (yards gained) and 22nd in points scored. They are 21st in rushing offense and 12th in passing. … The team is 11th in overall defense and 17th in points allowed. They are 23rd against the run and seventh against the pass.
- As we said last week, New Orleans is looking to avoid a 10th loss in a season for the first time since losing 11 of their last 12 games – all played away from the Superdome due to the damage left by Hurricane Katrina – on the way to a 3-13 season.
- The Saints have lost five consecutive road games (and six in a row away from the Superdome) since the season-opening victory at Atlanta. They had not lost five straight as a road team in the same season (or six) since they lost every road game in 1999, which was Mike Ditka’s final campaign as coach.
- Not only has New Orleans not won back-to-back games at any point this season (I know we’re becoming a broken record), but they followed each victory this season with at least two consecutive losses. 2005 also was the last time they went through an entire season without winning two in a row at any point.
BROWNS (6-8, 4-3 at home)
- Cleveland is ranked eighth in the NFL in overall offense (yards gained) and 13th in points scored. They are fifth in rushing offense and 20th in passing. … The Browns are 18th in the NFL in overall defense and 20th in points allowed. They are 24th against the run and 12th against the pass.
- We just told you the Browns have the fifth-ranked rushing attack, and it’s pretty evident of how important running the football is tied to their success this season. When they rush for 140 yards or more in a game in 2022, they are 6-3; when they don’t, they are 0-5. In fact, in their last nine games, when they rushed for more than 140, they won, and when they didn’t, they lost.
- Cleveland has won three of its past four games after winning just three of their first 10. It is the first time they have won as many as three of four since taking three in a row from Weeks 2 through 4 last season against Houston, Chicago and Minnesota.
- Since the start of the 2021 season, the Browns are 8-4 against teams from the NFC and rival Cincinnati and are 6-13 against everyone else.
SAINTS vs. BROWNS SERIES
All-time: The Browns lead the overall series, 13-5, dating back to the first game on Oct. 1, 1967, in which Cleveland won, 42-7. The Saints won the most previous meeting, 21-18, on Sept. 16, 2018, in New Orleans.
All-time in Cleveland: Browns lead, 5-2, although the teams have alternated victories the past five games. Cleveland won the last one at home, 26-24, on Sept. 14, 2014.
All-time in New Orleans: Browns lead, 8-3.
SERIES TRENDS AND NOTES
- Due to the weather conditions, there is a strong chance this will be a low-scoring contest, as the Saints are set to play in a game with an over/under (32 at Caesars Sportsbook) at its lowest total since they visited Philadelphia in December 1993, when it was 29. If it remains at 32 or lower, it would be just the 11th time in team history since totals were recorded in 1979 it has been set that low. It would be just the eighth time in Browns history such a number was set.
- Speaking of low-scoring games, these teams have played most of their contests with fairly low totals. Only three times in the series has either team scored 30 or more in a game and only once since 1968. (Cleveland won 30-17 in 2010.) In fact, in 11 of the 18 games, the winning team has scored 24 points or fewer. Interestingly, however, only once has the losing team scored in single digits, and that was in the first-ever meeting in 1967 when the Browns won 42-7.
- Six of the past eight meetings have been decided by five points or fewer, and the Saints have NEVER defeated the Browns by more than a touchdown.
- Drew Brees is the only quarterback to defeat Cleveland twice in a career while playing for New Orleans. The other winning Saints quarterbacks to defeat the Browns were Steve Walsh (in 1990), Bobby Hebert (in 1987) and Richard Todd (in 1984). The list of starting Browns quarterbacks to beat the Saints are Brian Hoyer (2014), Colt McCoy (2010), Tim Couch (2002 and 1999), Vinny Testaverde (1993), Brian Sipe (1981 and 1978), Mike Phipps (1975), Bill Nelsen (1971, 1969 and 1968 – second game), Frank Ryan (1968 – first game – and 1967).
- This is the first time the teams will meet on a day of the week other than Sunday.
MEMORABLE GAMES IN THE SERIES
- Although the teams have been in separate conferences for all but the very early years of the Saints, there are some memorable moments in the series. The biggest unquestionably for New Orleans came on Sept. 10, 2006, which was the first game of the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era. It also was the first career NFL game for Marques Colston and Reggie Bush, as the Saints won, 19-14. Colston caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, while Bush gained 119 yards of total offense. Brees was 16-of-30 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Deuce McAllister (in his first game back off a torn ACL he suffered in 2005), rushed 22 times for 90 yards.
- How can anyone forget the 1999 game on Halloween? Or maybe older Saints fans just remember the ending and the iconic picture of Mike Ditka laying on the carpet of the Superdome floor as Kevin Johnson caught a 56-yard Hail Mary pass from Tim Couch for the game-winning score as time expired for a 21-16 victory. Other than the 48,817 people in the Dome on that day, we’re not sure who else saw it live, as the Saints dropped to 1-6 and the Browns up to 1-7.
- The season opener in 1987 on Sept. 13 might not be all that memorable, but it holds an interesting moment in Saints history. Cleveland tied the score 2½ minutes into the fourth quarter at 21, but as they usually did back in those days, the defense turned it around. Bruce Clark sacked Bernie Kosar in the end zone to give New Orleans a 23-21 lead and less than 7 minutes later, Brett Maxie did the same thing to make it 25-21. To this day, it remains the only game in Saints history in which they recorded two safeties. Morten Andersen tacked on a 39-yard field goal for the 28-21 victory. By the way, Cleveland has never had two safeties in the same game, and it has only been done 25 times in league history.
- One other might stand out for Who Dats, and that came on Oct. 28, 1984. What’s so special about that one? Well, it was the Saints first-ever victory against Cleveland in nine tries. New Orleans led through much of the first half after Hokie Gajan caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Richard Todd, but Ozzie Newsome put the Browns ahead, 14-10, in the third quarter on a touchdown reception from Paul McDonald. However, Andersen kicked two fourth-quarter field goals, including one from 53 yards out as time expired, for a 16-14 win in Cleveland. The Saints would go on to win the next two in the series, as well, in 1987 and 1990.
QUARTERBACKS IN THE SERIES
DESHAUN WATSON vs. NEW ORLEANS (with Houston)
Sept. 9, 2019: L, 30-28. 20-30, 268 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT.
ANDY DALTON vs. CLEVELAND (all games with Cincinnati)
Dec. 29, 2019: W, 33-23. 16-28, 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Dec. 8, 2019: L, 27-19. 22-38, 262 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Nov. 25, 2018: L, 35-20. 10-17, 100 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Nov. 26, 2017: W, 30-16. 18-28, 214 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.
Oct. 1, 2017: W, 31-7. 25-30, 286 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT.
Dec. 11, 2016: W, 23-10. 20-28, 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.
Oct. 23, 2016: W, 31-17. 19-28, 308 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.
Dec. 6, 2015: W, 37-3. 14-19, 220 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.
Nov. 5, 2015: W, 31-10. 21-27, 234 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT.
Dec. 14, 2014: W, 30-0. 14-24, 117 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Nov. 6, 2014: L, 24-3. 10-33, 86 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT.
Nov. 17, 2013: W, 41-20. 13-27, 93 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.
Sept. 29, 2013: L, 17-6. 23-42, 206 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Oct. 14, 2012: L, 34-24. 31-46, 381 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT.
Sept. 16, 2012: W, 34-27. 24-31, 318 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT.
Nov. 27, 2011: W, 23-20. 21-31, 270 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT.
Sept. 11, 2011: W, 27-17. 10-15, 81 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT.
TOTALS: 12-5 record. 311-of-492 (.632 completion percentage), 3,546 yards (208.6 per game), 28 TD, 14 INT.
