The New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 NFL offseason with major uncertainty at quarterback after a season in which Jameis Winston started the first three games, only to be injured and replaced by Andy Dalton, even when Winston was healthy again.
However, given the team's salary cap restraints and lack of a first-round pick — at least until if and when the Sean Payton sweepstakes is completed — finding a big-name answer at quarterback is going to be a challenge.
That hasn't stopped the Saints from being mentioned when it comes to the biggest names potentially on the trade or free agent market: The Raiders' Derek Carr, whose social media message last week made it clear that his days in Las Vegas were finished; the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who will be a free agent if Baltimore doesn't re-sign him; and the Buccaneers' Tom Brady, who seems likely to leave Tampa Bay, whether in free agency or retirement.
DraftKings Sportsbook has posted odds for all three marquee names and their potential landing spots. The Saints are listed as possibilities for all three, though the chances of any landing in New Orleans don't appear great.
Let's start with the shortest odds: Carr has +800 odds to land with the Saints, implying an 11.1% chance. If the Raiders can't trade Carr by Feb. 15, they're likely to release him to avoid a big salary cap hit. That means he'd be free to sign with any team. The current favorites are the New York Jets (+400) and Indianapolis Colts (+425), followed by the Tennessee Titans (+650), Saints and Washington Commanders (+900).
The others are more long shots. The Jackson prop bet is for which team the 2019 NFL MVP will play for if he doesn't return to Baltimore, which is clearly the most likely outcome. If not, however, the Saints check in with +1500 odds, implying a 6.25% chance.
According to the odds, there's actually a better chance Jackson would land with one of the Saints' NFC South rivals. The favorites again are the Jets (+250), followed by the Atlanta Falcons (+350) and Carolina Panthers (+750). Also at +750 are the Raiders, with the Commanders and New England Patriots next at +900. The Buccaneers are even with the Saints at +1500.
Finally, there's Brady. Is there actually a chance the seven-time Super Bowl winner would return for his age-46 season in New Orleans?
Not much of one. The Saints have just 50-to-1 odds of landing the future Hall of Famer, implying a 1.97% chance. A return to the Bucs is listed at +200, followed by the Raiders (+250) and San Francisco 49ers (+350). A return to New England is +750.
Tom Brady next team odds
(From DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200
Las Vegas Raiders +250
San Francisco 49ers +350
Miami Dolphins +750
New England Patriots +750
New York Jets +900
New York Giants +900
Tennessee Titans +1200
Seattle Seahawks +1800
Pittsburgh Steelers +2000
Washington Commanders +2000
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Carolina Panthers +3000
Baltimore Ravens +4000
Houston Texans +5000
New Orleans Saints +5000
Los Angeles Rams +5000
Green Bay Packers +5000
Derek Carr next team odds
New York Jets +400
Indianapolis Colts +425
Tennessee Titans +650
New Orleans Saints +800
Washington Commanders +900
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000
New England Patriots +1100
Carolina Panthers +1200
Houston Texans +1800
New York Giants +2000
Atlanta Falcons +2000
Pittsburgh Steelers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +2500
Lamar Jackson next team odds (if not Ravens)
New York Jets +250
Atlanta Falcons +350
Las Vegas Raiders +750
Carolina Panthers +750
Washington Commanders +900
New England Patriots +900
Miami Dolphins +1000
Indianapolis Colts +1000
Tennessee Titans +1200
Seattle Seahawks +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1500
New Orleans Saints +1500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1500
Houston Texans +1800
New York Giants +2000
Detroit Lions +2000
