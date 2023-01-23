San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
After holding off the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday evening, the San Francisco 49ers advanced to play in the NFC championship game for the second consecutive season, this time on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles were listed as 1½-point favorites on the opening betting line at Caesars Sportsbook. The line shifted up to Eagles -2 within the first hour of it posting and sits at Eagles -2½ as of Monday afternoon.
The money line also shows Philadelphia as a very slight favorite at -135. The 49ers are listed at +115. The game's over/under is set at 45½.
It's the 49ers' record 18th appearance in the NFC championship, though they've never played the Eagles in the game before. In fact, the teams have only met in the playoffs once, a 14-0 San Francisco victory at home in the wild-card round in 1996.
Last year, the 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC title game.
Unlike the AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, these teams didn't play in the regular season. They last played on Sept. 19, 2021, a a game the 49ers won 17-11 on the road.
The winner will face the Chiefs-Bengals winner in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
