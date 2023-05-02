The 2023 NFL Draft featured some exciting offensive talent, and there are several names in the mix for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award as a result.
The odds are out at Caesars Sportsbook for Offensive Rookie of the Year now that we know where the rookies will be playing in 2023, and a pair of future NFC South players top the odds chart.
Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson comes in as the early favorite at +350, with Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young not far behind at +400.
Robinson was selected eighth overall out of Texas and was considered a generational prospect at the running back position, and Young went first overall to the Panthers after they traded up back in March to ensure that they’d acquire the former Alabama quarterback.
Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has the next-lowest odds at +650 after being selected second overall by the Texans, with Jahmyr Gibbs (+700) and Anthony Richardson (+900) also with odds below 10-to-1.
Gibbs was selected 12th overall by the Lions in what was considered a shocking pick by many, with Richardson going fourth overall to the quarterback-needy Colts.
A group of wide receivers follows with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1200), Jordan Addison (+1600), Rashee Rice (+2200), Zay Flowers (+2200) and Quentin Johnston (+2500).
Wide receivers have won the award the past two seasons with Garrett Wilson in 2022 and Ja’Marr Chase in 2021, but none of the 2023 wide receivers were top 10 selections that are projected to put up elite numbers as rookies.
The last quarterback to win the award was Chargers star Justin Herbert in 2020, and the only other quarterbacks on the list besides the top three are Titans rookie Will Levis (+3000) and Lions rookie Hendon Hooker (+4000).
Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller opens as a 100-to-1 long shot, which could be a value with Alvin Kamara facing a lengthy suspension.
Miller was the only Saints rookie to make the list, but sixth-round rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry could join the conversation with a strong offseason showing.
2023 NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS
Odds from Caesars Sportsbook
Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB (+350)
Bryce Young, Panthers QB (+400)
C.J. Stroud, Texans QB (+650)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB (+700)
Anthony Richardson, Colts QB (+900)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR (+1200)
Jordan Addison, Vikings WR (+1600)
Rashee Rice, Chiefs WR (+2200)
Zay Flowers, Ravens WR (+2200)
Quentin Johnston, Chargers WR (+2500)
Dalton Kincaid, Bills TE (+2500)
Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks RB (+3000)
Will Levis, Titans QB (+3000)
Josh Downs, Colts WR (+4000)
Roschon Johnson, Bears RB (+4000)
Sam LaPorta, Lions TE (+4000)
Devon Achane, Dolphins RB (+4000)
Jalin Hyatt, Giants WR (+4000)
Hendon Hooker, Lions QB (+4000)
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars RB (+5000)
Tyjae Spears, Titans RB (+5000)
Michael Mayer, Raiders TE (+5000)
Marvin Mims, Broncos WR (+5000)
Cedric Tillman, Browns WR (+5000)
Tyler Scott, Bears WR (+6000)
Trey Palmer, Buccaneers WR (+6000)
Tank Dell, Texans WR (+6000)
Luke Musgrave, Packers TE (+7500)
Jonathan Mingo, Panthers WR (+7500)
Luke Schoonmaker, Cowboys TE (+7500)
Michael Wilson, Cardinals WR (+7500)
Kendre Miller, Saints RB (+10000)
Tre Tucker, Raiders WR (+10000)
Tucker Kraft, Packers TE (+10000)
Cameron Latu, 49ers TE (+10000)
Darnell Washington Steelers TE (+10000)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.