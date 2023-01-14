49ers Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

 Stephen Brashear

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.