Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
We’re just two months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and of course, there are mock drafts and projections on where players might go. Picking where those in the early rounds might land is tough enough. But those who will go on the second or third day – or not at all – is much, much tougher.
In comes Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Although he won back-to-back Offensive MVP honors in the national championship games following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he is not projected to be an early pick. Also, many “experts” don’t think he projects as an NFL starter.
So where will he go in the upcoming draft? DraftKings has released odds on where Bennett will be chosen. For any bettors who think he could make a leap before the draft begins, now is the time to bet, as it’s currently even money he won’t be drafted at all.
Will those teams who desperately need a quarterback reach a little higher than some project to get Bennett, who is undersized, but has been accurate (even more so as his college career went on) and considering he will be 26 this coming October, could be mentally ahead of some of the other prospects.
Here’s the total list of odds from DraftKings as of Friday afternoon (listed in order of lowest to highest odds):
Round
Odds
Not drafted
+100
7th
+200
6th
+350
5th
+475
4th
+1000
3rd
+2500
2nd
+5000
1st
+7500
NOTE: Odds based on a $100 bet. In other words, +200 odds would return $200 profit off a $100 bet.
