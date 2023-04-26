Texas Tech Football

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

 Brandon Wade

There have been thousands of mock drafts posted over the past 2-plus months, Mock 2.0s and 3.4s and 5.whatevers. But when it comes down to it, usually the sportsbooks are more correct than any mock draft ever written.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.