With the start of the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, we begin to shift our focus from overall, general mock drafts to more specific ones. Here, we look at each team in the NFC South and where they might be looking with their first picks.
All four teams in the division have one selection in the first round — at least as of the time we are posting this. Obviously, the Carolina Panthers are in the best position, having the top overall pick on April 27. The New Orleans Saints are the last team in the South to draft in the opening round, as they will have the 29th selection.
So what position will teams target? We give you the odds from Caesars Sportsbook and make our prediction here.
(Teams listed in order of first-round pick)
CAROLINA PANTHERS (1st)
2022 record: 7-10, tied for second (last) in NFC South
Biggest needs: Quarterback, and nothing else matters
First-pick odds: Not listed
Analysis: It would be the draft-day shock of all time if the Panthers do not select a quarterback. Beyond that, it would be a major surprise if they don’t either take Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
If you have read or listened to us at all the past year, we tell you to watch the odds, and you’ll have all the answers you need on the big question. Just like the 2022 draft, the odds are telling us who the Panthers will select. Somebody always knows something, and Young, who for quite a while was second to Stroud, is now -300 to go first.
Our prediction: Not once was I fooled the Panthers would truly consider Stroud over Young, as the latter clearly is the No. 1 prospect coming out of this draft. If you didn’t bet this when he was even money or better, it’s too late now, because that -300 isn’t getting any better.
If this were Atlanta picking, I might actually believe there was a chance they would take Stroud (or even Anthony Richardson), but the Panthers aren’t that dumb. (I don’t think.)
The pick: Bryce Young, Alabama
ATLANTA FALCONS (8th, behind Las Vegas and before Chicago)
2022 record: 7-10, tied for second (last) in NFC South
Biggest needs: Edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback
First-pick odds: DL -250; CB +275; RB +700; OL +1000; QB +1200; LB +7500
Analysis: The Falcons will be sweating things out on draft night — maybe more than any other team in the NFL other than the Indianapolis Colts, who are praying the Texans and Cardinals don’t either pick a quarterback or trade their pick to a team that does.
Why? Because this team’s No. 1 need is clear and obvious, as the worst defense in this division needs a pass rusher like no other team in the South. But the majority of projections have the two best edge guys going before No. 8 in Alabama’s Will Anderson (who almost certainly will be gone) and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, who could go to either Seattle at 5 or Detroit at 6.
After those two studs, the drop-off is significant to Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness and Clemson’s Myles Murphy.
So the question will be: Does Atlanta stand pat at 8 and hope Wilson falls, do they trade down if he doesn’t, or do they panic and move up?
Our prediction: Let’s go bold here. First off, while there’s no value at -250 to bet on this team taking a defensive lineman, even this bungled franchise has to think this is the only position they can take here.
With that, I am betting on panic and that they want Anderson bad enough to make a deal with Houston to trade up to 2 and grab him ahead of Arizona (which, in turn, could trade their pick to the Raiders, who would love to have CJ Stroud).
Still, would anyone be surprised if this team was the one that grabbed Anthony Richardson if they stick around at 8?
The pick: Will Anderson, Alabama (by trading up)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (19th, behind Detroit and before Seattle)
2022 record: 8-9, NFC South winner
Biggest needs: Quarterback, offensive line, edge rusher
First-pick odds: OL +150; DL +300; DB +450; QB +600; WR +750; TE +1200
Analysis: Here’s my favorite team to play “If I were the general manager of this team, I would take …” because clearly the Bucs need a quarterback as much as any of the other obvious ones.
That being said, the oddsmakers don’t necessarily see it that way, as they think this team will take an offensive lineman first, which they obviously need. But if Baker Mayfield falls in a forest, will anyone notice? OK, bad joke, but who would this offensive lineman be protecting for?
With Tom Brady gone and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin waiting to see who will throw it to them in 2023, Tampa Bay finds itself in a quandary of which need to prioritize.
Our prediction: While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bucs trade up and take either Richardson (who theoretically could fall to 19) or Will Nevis, they seem to be more likely to take a flier on someone like Tennessee's Hendon Hooker in the second round or maybe UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson later in the draft.
With that, I have to think Caesars knows what they are doing in making OL the favorite. More specifically, the Bucs need a tackle. Will Georgia’s Broderick Jones fall that far, or will they have to “settle” for Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, who has been climbing fast up the board?
The pick: Broderick Jones, Georgia
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (29th, behind Cincinnati and before Philadelphia)
2022 record: 7-10, tied for second (last) in NFC South
Biggest needs: Running back, offensive lineman, interior defensive lineman, edge rusher, wide receiver
First-pick odds: DL -150; WR +500; TE +650; RB +750; OL +800; DB +800; LB +2000; QB +5000
Analysis: I full-well realize I am in the minority when I say the Saints need offense over defense (and will choose offense over defense here), and they clearly need a running back more than they need any other position. With the uncertainty of the status of Alvin Kamara — possibly for the entire season — and the fact he will be 28 years old when camp starts (which is getting up there for a RB), the depth chart for the start of the regular season as of now is Jamaal Williams, Dwayne Washington, some guy and some other guy to be determined later.
The problem is in drafting this low, the Saints can basically forget about Texas’ Bijon Robinson, who almost certainly will be gone by 29. The only other first-round worthy running back is Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who would be yet another smaller-type back who isn’t necessarily the complementary player to either Williams or Kamara they need.
Our prediction: In other words, despite all that chatter, I think the braintrust on Airline Drive is more likely to have to wait until the second or third round and strike (black and) gold with a pick at that position (as they did with Kamara in third round of the 2017 draft).
With that, maybe I am being stubborn, but I feel this team has too many offensive needs to pick a defensive lineman here, unless one they had pegged for eight to 10 slots higher falls.
So while I would pick an offensive lineman here, I think the Saints — not knowing whether Michael Thomas’ return will be for the long haul — are going to give Derek Carr a late birthday present (it’s 3-28, in case you didn’t know) and go wide receiver. The question is which one?
The pick: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.