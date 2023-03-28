Rangers Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after being pulled from the mound during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Glendale, Ariz., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

The National League West has been the most top-heavy division in all of baseball for quite some time now. It's been the Los Angeles Dodgers' world for everyone else to live in over the last decade. The historic franchise has dominated in the division, winning nine of the last 10 NL West titles. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.