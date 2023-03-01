LSU South Carolina Basketball

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) pushes the ball up court ahead of South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. South Carolina won 88-64. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

The sports betting world seems to have a blind spot when it comes to odds for the SEC women's basketball tournament, which begins Wednesday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina, with South Carolina and LSU as the top two seeds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.