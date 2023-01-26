Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The point spreads of both NFL conference championship games Sunday are less than three points, and the lookahead lines suggest the Super Bowl will be the same. So it's difficult to pick a champion — and equally difficult to predict the Super Bowl MVP.
That's reflected in the MVP market at Caesars Sportsbook. But a face familiar to LSU fans is the favorite: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow is +330 to win MVP of the big game, followed in very short order by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who are both +350. The fourth remaining starting quarterback, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, is +750.
The Bengals are +270 to win the Super Bowl, so the odds suggest that Burrow would be very likely to win the MVP in that case. Burrow is no stranger to individual hardware, of course, having won the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2019.
Among non-quarterbacks, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to be Super Bowl MVP at +1500. He's followed by another LSU product playing in Cincinnati, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, at +2000.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is +2500, followed by two more wide receivers, the 49ers' Deebo Samuel at +2800 and the Eagles' A.J. Brown at +3000.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is at +4000 and is the only defensive player lower than 60 to 1.
Last year, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the MVP, snapping a run of four quarterback winners in five years. In all, quarterbacks have won 31 of 56 MVP awards, with receivers next at eight MVP trophies and running backs/fullbacks at seven.
McCaffrey could become the first running back to win MVP since the Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII in January 1998. Kelce would be the first tight end ever to win the award.
The award has gone to defensive players nine times, most recently to then-Broncos linebacker Von Miller at Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.