Georgia Mississippi St Football

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is lifted by a teammate after scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

This year’s Peach Bowl will send a team to the national championship game when the Georgia Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff matchup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.