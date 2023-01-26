Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) as Luka Doncic (77) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Mavericks won 130-111. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Our take: We’re changing things up, because as hot as we were the first couple weeks, we have sort of slipped on the ice as of late. (And I am not talking about hockey.)
We’re going strong here with one of our top plays of the month and changing our bet amount may change our luck. (And only making one play.)
Although Mom used to always say “Anything that looks too good to be true,” we simply can’t pass this one up. The Mavericks have been pretty darned bad as of late, losing at home to the Wizards as a 7.5-point favorite, to the Clippers by 14 and to the Hawks by eight – all at home.
Meanwhile, the Suns have regained their footing following a three-game losing streak, and they should be well-rested, having been at home for more than a week in winning all four – against the Hornets, Grizzlies, Pacers and Nets.
Overall, Dallas is 7-16 against the spread this season on the road (and the worst team in the NBA against the spread overall at 16-31-2), while Phoenix is 15-10 at home. Even more motivation for the Suns is the fact the Mavs already have won twice in this series this season, so expect them to be focused throughout.
NBA player prop: Brandon Ingram to score first points (LOST $5)
Wednesday’s profit/loss: -$37.40 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$50.10 (1-5)
Total for January: -$95.90 (21-27)
Total for 2023: -$95.90 (21-27)
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
