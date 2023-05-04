LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The 2023 college football season begins for LSU with another Sunday night special against Florida State. This time, however, the game will be in Orlando, Florida, and this time, both the Tigers and Seminoles figure to be ranked in the nation's top 10.
Now, we have a point spread in advance of the Sept. 3 game. Odds in the market range from making the game a pick 'em — meaning the teams have the same odds and are considered even — to LSU favored by 1½ points. The money line and over/under total aren't available anywhere in the market yet.
From a team that won the SEC West Division, routed Purdue in the Citrus Bowl and finished 10-4, LSU returns quarterback Jayden Daniels, a solid group of offensive playmakers and defensive stars Harold Perkins and Maason Smith. Brian Kelly also helped the Tigers to the nation's No. 6 recruiting class via 247Sports' composite rankings and the No. 8 class of incoming transfers according to On3 Sports.
But Florida State, which won the teams' meeting last year in New Orleans 24-23 when it blocked LSU's extra point with no time on the clock, figures to be a stiff test. The Seminoles finished 10-3, beat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl and rank No. 1 nationally in Bill Connelly's returning production rankings at ESPN.
The game is an important one, as both teams figure to be in the national title race but will be without any margin for error if they should lose a game in the final season with just four teams reaching the College Football Playoff. At Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is the fifth choice to win the national championship with +1200 odds, and Florida State is tied for the sixth choice at +1800.
Available odds for Week 1 college football games
(odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)
Navy vs. Notre Dame (-21½) at Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26
Nebraska at Minnesota (-8), Thursday, Aug. 31
Florida at Utah (-9), Thursday, Aug. 31
South Carolina vs. North Carolina (-1½) at Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 2
Colorado at TCU (-21½), Saturday, Sept. 2
Miami (Ohio) at Miami (Fla.) (-17), Saturday, Sept. 2
West Virginia at Penn State (-16½), Saturday, Sept. 2
LSU (-1½) vs. Florida State at Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 3
