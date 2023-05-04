Florida St LSU Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

The 2023 college football season begins for LSU with another Sunday night special against Florida State. This time, however, the game will be in Orlando, Florida, and this time, both the Tigers and Seminoles figure to be ranked in the nation's top 10.

