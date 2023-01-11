Ravens Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) meets with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

An AFC North showdown will have the honor of being the Sunday Night Football matchup during Wild Card Weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m. from Paycor Stadium in a game that will be televised on NBC.

