Falcons Ravens Football

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

It’s championship week for the majority of fantasy football leagues, and I’d like to start off by congratulating those who made it this far in their season-long leagues.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.