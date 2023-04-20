New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the speculation is ramping up on what position the New Orleans Saints will select first.
The Saints are set to pick 29th overall, so figuring out what position they’re going with is a tough task since they're set to pick late in the first round, and the odds have seen several shifts since they became available on the betting market.
Defensive lineman/EDGE is still the position that the Saints are favored to draft, but offensive lineman has seen a recent surge after previously being among the long-shot position groups.
The Saints have a history of addressing the trenches on both sides of the ball early and often in the draft, so it makes sense that the defensive and offensive line positions are the odds-on favorites if history proves true.
Defensive line is still the front-runner since it appears to be the bigger need for the Saints, but the offensive line could use some help too, especially the interior.
The majority of mock drafts have the Saints going defensive line, but the top-rated interior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence could be a fit if he falls.
The odds still show wide receiver and tight end being in the mix, and while the Saints selected a wide receiver first last season in Chris Olave, that was the first time they had done so since Brandin Cooks in 2014.
Quarterback and cornerback are 11-to-1 long shots followed by running back and linebacker at 22-to-1 and then safety at an extremely long 50-to-1.
The Saints have gone the unconventional route plenty of times before under Mickey Loomis, so there could be value in them taking a long-shot position, especially if they decide to trade up in the first round or down into the second.
